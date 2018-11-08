Starta Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $146.00 (STA)

Starta (CURRENCY:STA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. Starta has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $146.00 worth of Starta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starta has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Starta token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00011048 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00149590 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00253459 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.51 or 0.10327812 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Starta Profile

Starta’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. Starta’s total supply is 5,215,110 tokens. The official website for Starta is startaico.com. Starta’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starta

Starta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

