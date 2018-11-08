State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 485 Shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of DTE Energy worth $25,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 522,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.36.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $116.14 on Thursday. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $94.25 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-acquires-485-shares-of-dte-energy-co-dte.html.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.