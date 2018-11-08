State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,447 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,449 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Citrix Systems worth $23,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 852,065 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $89,330,000 after purchasing an additional 167,031 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. SP Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.93.

In other Citrix Systems news, VP Jessica Soisson sold 1,136 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $129,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $241,059.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,515,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,751 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.46 and a 1 year high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.76 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

Citrix Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cloud computing company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,447 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-sells-10447-shares-of-citrix-systems-inc-ctxs.html.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.