Stella-Jones Inc (SJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.25.

Several research firms have commented on SJ. National Bank Financial set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$42.46 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$39.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.22.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$571.83 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, and panelized railway crossings; and construction timbers.

