Stephen B. Shraiberg Purchases 35,000 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Stock

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Director Stephen B. Shraiberg acquired 35,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $377,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,356.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CIO opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $433.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. City Office REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $13.43.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,672,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 791,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,558,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 346,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 256,981 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on City Office REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood set a $15.00 price target on City Office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut City Office REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 4.9 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

