Stephens Reiterates $14.00 Price Target for Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

Stephens set a $14.00 target price on Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $13.61 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Barr acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $937,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,522.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,117,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,865,384.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $24,638,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,869,000 after buying an additional 585,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 497.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 635,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 528,913 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $9,555,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 62.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,152,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

