Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 5,960 Shares of istar Inc (STAR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of istar worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in istar during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in istar during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in istar during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in istar by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in istar during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dale Anne Reiss bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,967.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 129,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $2,118,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,387,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,784,153.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 168,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,230. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAR opened at $10.58 on Thursday. istar Inc has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.90.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). istar had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $122.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that istar Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. istar’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of istar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

