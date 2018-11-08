Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Construction’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Sterling Construction reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sterling Construction.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $291.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

STRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Construction in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the second quarter worth approximately $3,624,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 39.1% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 181,276 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 56.6% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 435,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 157,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 141,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 15.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $329.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Construction (STRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.