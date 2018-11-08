Steven A. Kass Buys 1,000 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Director Steven A. Kass acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $524.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 256,156 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,192,000 after purchasing an additional 124,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 99,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 120,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 492,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/steven-a-kass-buys-1000-shares-of-peapack-gladstone-financial-co-pgc-stock.html.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.