Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Call Options (ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,554 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,795% compared to the average volume of 82 call options.

In other news, CFO Alfred G. Merriweather sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $31,934.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,138 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,484,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 139,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

ADMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.27% and a negative return on equity of 106.74%. Research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

