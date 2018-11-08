Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Methanex Put Options (MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,024 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,331% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Methanex by 60.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 601,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 226,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 173.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,753,000 after buying an additional 222,338 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 78.0% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 477,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after buying an additional 209,236 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,345,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 25.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after buying an additional 147,874 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. Methanex has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $83.23. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.07). Methanex had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/stock-traders-purchase-high-volume-of-methanex-put-options-meoh.html.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.