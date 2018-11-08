Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $591,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 289,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 302,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,426 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $190.65 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.32 and a 1-year high of $205.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

