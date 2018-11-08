Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 9,835 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJI) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 110,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000.

BSJI stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a $0.0392 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd.

