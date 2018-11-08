Strs Ohio Sells 13,900 Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Armstrong Flooring worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFI shares. ValuEngine raised Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $18.00 target price on Armstrong Flooring and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFI opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $412.36 million, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong Flooring Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

