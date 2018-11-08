Strs Ohio Sells 1,600 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $952.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.44. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RBCAA shares. BidaskClub lowered Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Hovde Group set a $51.00 target price on Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

