Stuyvesant Capital Management Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Stuyvesant Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. PACCAR accounts for about 0.5% of Stuyvesant Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 37.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in PACCAR by 7.1% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 117,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in PACCAR by 438.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after buying an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 38.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

