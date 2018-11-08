Summit Materials (SUM) Given a $18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price target on Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a $25.50 rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens set a $21.00 target price on Summit Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. DA Davidson set a $28.00 target price on Summit Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.41.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. 3,047,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,150. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.93 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,453,000 after acquiring an additional 612,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,899,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,858,000 after buying an additional 40,172 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 17.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,862,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,881,000 after purchasing an additional 869,353 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 16.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,213,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,601,000 after purchasing an additional 598,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 10.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,163,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,505,000 after purchasing an additional 286,284 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.