Summit Materials (SUM) Shares Gap Up to $14.01

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.03, but opened at $14.01. Summit Materials shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 4998630 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “$25.50” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,352,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,516,000 after buying an additional 1,903,266 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,862,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,881,000 after buying an additional 869,353 shares during the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,188,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 660,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

