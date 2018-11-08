Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.42 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of SNHY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sun Hydraulics has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Sun Hydraulics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 29,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,681,918.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,152,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,620,982. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNHY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Hydraulics by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,142,000 after acquiring an additional 353,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sun Hydraulics by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,703,000 after acquiring an additional 191,707 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Hydraulics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,798,000 after acquiring an additional 171,570 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Hydraulics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 742,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 136,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sun Hydraulics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 53,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

