Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Stake Raised by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 989,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for about 2.6% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $38,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 113,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 48,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

SU stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Stake Raised by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/suncor-energy-inc-su-stake-raised-by-locust-wood-capital-advisers-llc.html.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.