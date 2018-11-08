SunOpta (STKL) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

STKL stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 55,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,926. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $597.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $308.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 391,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 2,976,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 402,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Read More: Call Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.