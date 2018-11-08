SunTrust Banks Analysts Give Criteo (CRTO) a $28.00 Price Target

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) received a $28.00 price target from analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. MED decreased their price objective on Criteo to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,414. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. Criteo has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Criteo by 1,231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,968 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Criteo by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 395,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Criteo by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,364,000 after acquiring an additional 673,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

