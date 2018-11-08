SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $200.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Barrington Research set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 325,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,960,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after acquiring an additional 216,714 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,180,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 880,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 390,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Joseph Trunfio bought 10,650 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $100,429.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $106,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

