SunTrust Banks Cuts TopBuild (BLD) Price Target to $70.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2018 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of TopBuild from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $81.00 target price on shares of TopBuild and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.70.

BLD stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,365. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.77. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $42.18 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $647.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.65 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John S. Peterson sold 1,887 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $145,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,878.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TopBuild by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 541,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 231,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

