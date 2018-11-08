Superior Gold (SGI) Given Buy Rating at M Partners

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by M Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday. M Partners also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s FY2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Superior Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of SGI opened at C$0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Superior Gold has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$1.62.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$43.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Superior Gold will post 0.210000001105263 EPS for the current year.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

