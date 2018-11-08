Superior Industries International (SUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) is set to release its Q3 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 9th. Analysts expect Superior Industries International to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Superior Industries International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SUP stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $245.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUP. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Superior Industries International from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Superior Industries International from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

