Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) PT Set at $57.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUPN. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.56. 536,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,982. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 278,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 104,829 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,922 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 42,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

