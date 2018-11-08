Surgery Partners (SGRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Surgery Partners updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

SGRY opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $680.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, insider Brandan Lingle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,132.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

