Susan Cashen Sells 7,522 Shares of Control4 Corp (CTRL) Stock

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) SVP Susan Cashen sold 7,522 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $173,532.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,857.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Susan Cashen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 17th, Susan Cashen sold 7,071 shares of Control4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $260,495.64.

On Monday, August 20th, Susan Cashen sold 3,040 shares of Control4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $97,888.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, Susan Cashen sold 7,335 shares of Control4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $232,079.40.

NASDAQ:CTRL opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $632.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Control4 Corp has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $37.62.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. Control4 had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Control4 Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRL. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the third quarter worth about $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Imperial Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Control4 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Control4 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Control4 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Control4 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

