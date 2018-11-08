SWISS RE Ltd/S (SSREY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SWISS RE Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

SWISS RE Ltd/S stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 0.41. SWISS RE Ltd/S has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

SWISS RE Ltd/S Company Profile

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites casualty, property and specialty, agriculture, aviation, engineering, marine, life and health, retakaful, solvency II, and facultative reinsurance products, as well as trade credit, surety, and political risk reinsurance; structured reinsurance solutions; and insurance-linked securities.

