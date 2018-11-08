Symrise’s (SYIEF) Sell Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

Symrise stock opened at $81.10 on Monday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

