Synergy (SNRG) Market Capitalization Tops $210,036.00

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Synergy has a market cap of $210,036.00 and $0.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synergy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000780 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Synergy has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.02597842 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012000 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000506 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003622 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000726 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001423 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000080 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Synergy

SNRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,119,772 coins. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synergy’s official website is www.synergycoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Synergy Coin Trading

Synergy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

