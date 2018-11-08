Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 531.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,478,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,749 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 886,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $12,936,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $47.70 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $270,501.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,641,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

