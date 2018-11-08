Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 115.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 956,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,487,000 after acquiring an additional 170,217 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,057,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 109,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of VOYA opened at $46.24 on Thursday. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

