Synthomer (SYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synthomer to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synthomer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 541.88 ($7.08).

LON SYNT traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 457.60 ($5.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,513. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 452.51 ($5.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 517.50 ($6.76).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemical company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers adhesives for use in labels, graphics, specialty tapes, caulks and sealants, wet glues, protective films, packaging, and other applications; and high solid lattices for foamed footwear and bedding products.

