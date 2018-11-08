Synthomer’s (SYNT) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SYNT. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 541.88 ($7.08).

LON:SYNT traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 458.60 ($5.99). 1,172,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,513. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 452.51 ($5.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 517.50 ($6.76).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemical company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers adhesives for use in labels, graphics, specialty tapes, caulks and sealants, wet glues, protective films, packaging, and other applications; and high solid lattices for foamed footwear and bedding products.

