SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,055 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 47.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in SYSCO by 17.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in SYSCO by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 89,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in SYSCO by 8.8% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 65,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “$70.32” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

Shares of SYY opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 1,013,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $76,116,179.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $300,735.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $369,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,233.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,969,811 shares of company stock valued at $297,370,093. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

