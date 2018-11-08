SYSCO (SYY) Given New $79.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “$70.32” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.15.

Get SYSCO alerts:

NYSE:SYY opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 68.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $158,249,931.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,614.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,687.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,969,811 shares of company stock valued at $297,370,093. 7.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in SYSCO by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SYSCO by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 280,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 89,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.