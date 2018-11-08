T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $19,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 70,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $3,511,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,498,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,495 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $70.34 on Thursday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays lowered shares of T-Mobile Us to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. KeyCorp set a $76.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

