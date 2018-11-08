T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Holdings Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $43,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,797,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,722,000 after buying an additional 463,382 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 131.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 775,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,971,000 after buying an additional 440,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,346,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,013,792,000 after buying an additional 368,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,485,000 after buying an additional 236,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,297,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,871,000 after buying an additional 201,553 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $90.95 and a one year high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 51.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $161.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

