Tableau Software (DATA) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.27.

NYSE DATA traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.60. 105,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,357. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 1.34. Tableau Software has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $124.86.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tableau Software will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tableau Software news, CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $41,831.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,629.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $381,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,585,598.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,672 shares of company stock worth $22,674,095. 28.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,572,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,168,000 after acquiring an additional 348,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 4,138.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,681 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,716,736 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $167,811,000 after acquiring an additional 179,906 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $143,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

