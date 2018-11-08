Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Position Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,358 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,266,000 after purchasing an additional 566,881 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,777,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 748,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,929,000 after purchasing an additional 104,208 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,841,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49,350 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

TCMD stock opened at $62.99 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $2,506,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,406,869.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $198,677.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,855.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,234 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,583. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

