Tahoe Resources (TAHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.71 million. Tahoe Resources had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of Tahoe Resources stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Tahoe Resources has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $780.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Beacon Securities cut shares of Tahoe Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tahoe Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tahoe Resources by 117,368.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tahoe Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tahoe Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tahoe Resources by 284.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Tahoe Resources by 56.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

