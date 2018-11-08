TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.50-4.74 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.90. 261,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,633. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $583.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Wedbush set a $132.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.24.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $2,985,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,048,606.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,640,322.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,068,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

