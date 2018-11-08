Talend (TLND) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.16)-(0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $56.6-57.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.73 million.

Shares of TLND traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.90. 339,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Talend has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Talend had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 190.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Talend’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Talend will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLND. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Talend from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Talend from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Talend and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Talend from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/talend-tlnd-issues-q4-earnings-guidance.html.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.