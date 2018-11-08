Tamarack-Valley-Energy (TNEYF) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Get Tamarack-Valley-Energy alerts:

Tamarack-Valley-Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack-Valley-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack-Valley-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.