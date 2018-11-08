Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMHC. Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

NYSE TMHC opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $62,403,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,014,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,538,000 after buying an additional 1,166,459 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $8,508,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 62.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,047,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after buying an additional 403,710 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,104,000 after buying an additional 212,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

