TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 33,369 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,369 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $50,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Waste Management by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Waste Management by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

