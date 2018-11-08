TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 310,237 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,295,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310,237 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Bank of America worth $450,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $288.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

