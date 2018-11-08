TD Securities Cuts CCL Industries (CCL.B) Price Target to C$64.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th.

CCL.B traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 377,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,025. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$53.00 and a 1-year high of C$71.32.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc is involved in manufacture of labels, containers, consumer printable media products and inventory management and loss prevention solutions. It operates through four segments: Label, Avery, Checkpoint and Container. The Label segment includes production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional and functional applications for customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive and consumer durables markets.

